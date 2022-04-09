ANACORTES — The Anacortes School District superintendent denied in a news release sent throughout the district Friday afternoon that race played any role in employment decisions involving the high school principal or the district’s assessment coordinator.
Both employees tendered their resignations in March and sent tort claims alleging discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment. A tort claim is a statement of civil wrongdoing causing damages and could be followed by negotiations or a lawsuit.
Included in Friday’s release was a statement reiterating the district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Along with the release was a letter from the School Board stating its “complete confidence” in Superintendent Justin Irish and noting that it knew of concerns about Anacortes High School Principal Daniel Williams’ performance in November.
The board did not describe the concerns but said limited progress was made during the school year.
Neither the tort claims nor the news release offered details about performance issues, but the release listed the district’s efforts to support Williams, who was hired this past July. It is his first job as a principal, having come from an assistant principal position in New York, and he is the first African-American principal in Anacortes.
Irish had declined to speak about the situation earlier in the week but offered some perspective in a telephone interview after the news release went out.
“I’m terribly saddened by this, and I had very high hopes in wanting (Williams) to be successful,” Irish said. “I did everything I could to help him be successful as a leader. ...
“There’s nothing worse than losing a high school principal or any principal for that matter. This is not at all how we wanted it to end. We do have high expectations for our leaders, and we do expect our leaders to perform.”
Irish said he could not discuss specifics about an employee’s performance. A public records request filed by the Anacortes American last week remains in process, but Irish said the release of most of the employee-related documents will depend on Williams’ lawyer giving the OK.
In response to the district’s news release Friday, Williams said in a telephone interview that both the support he received and the time given to improve were inadequate. He said he faced retaliation for voicing concerns that included worries over racially charged comments and actions from some staff and students.
Meetings with Irish had been few until November when a performance improvement plan was proposed, Williams said. He said it was the first time he learned there were job-threatening concerns about his performance.
“By the time they were made apparent to me, (Irish) told me there was no way possible for me to not be on an improvement plan,” Williams said.
He said he welcomed help from the district, but rejected a formal performance improvement plan because he feared “it was the kiss of death for my career.”
Williams said he was asked to resign just weeks later before the Christmas break, but refused.
Ultimately, they agreed on a “coaching” plan, but Williams said he felt the decision about him was already made. Meetings with Irish became more frequent, but “it seemed more of an effort in documentation than in coaching,” Williams said.
On March 21, he was told he could accept a demotion to middle school teacher or resign. Two days later, Williams gave notice that he was resigning as of the end of the school year and through a tort claim accused the district of discrimination.
Assessment and Special Projects Coordinator Jamie Woodards also resigned most of her contract but will continue teaching one class. She also filed a tort claim about discrimination against her as an African-American woman.
The district could next respond to those claims by late May or work out agreements with Williams and Woodards before then.
