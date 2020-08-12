Biotoxin closes most local shellfish harvest

With Anacortes area beaches closed Wednesday, most recreational shellfish harvesting beaches in Skagit County are now closed due to the presence of a marine biotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning if consumed.
Marine biotoxins are produced naturally by algae in the water, but in high concentrations can be poisonous, according to the state Department of Health.
The biotoxin linked to paralytic shellfish poisoning is often detected in the summer months, when warm water and ample sunlight encourages algae in area bays to bloom. Paralytic shellfish poisoning affects the nervous system and paralyzes muscles, resulting in symptoms ranging from tingling tongue to death, according to the Department of Health.
This year, the marine biotoxin’s presence in shellfish on various beaches has fluctuated through July and into August, according to Skagit County Public Health. The agency most recently saw an increase in the biotoxin in mussels sampled Tuesday in Anacortes.
“Mussels are used as an indicator for biotoxins within the marine environment because they easily take biotoxins up...” Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said.
Skagit County partners with the Skagit Conservation District for a volunteer mussel sampling program. Han said June through September various beaches in the county are sampled through the program, including at the Anacortes marina where the recent increase was seen.
All Fidalgo Island beaches, along with nearby Burrows and Allen islands, are now closed to any shellfish harvest. Samish Bay, Padilla Bay, Guemes Island, Cypress Island and Sinclair Island beaches were closed July 23 because of the biotoxin and remain closed.
The state and county health departments encourage shellfish consumers to check for closures and advisories before harvesting. Information is available online or by calling the state biotoxin hotline at 1-800-562-5632.
