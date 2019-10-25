BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council registered its interest in a state-funded affordable housing program, becoming the second Skagit County city to do so.
At its meeting Thursday, the council approved a resolution of intent to retain a portion of state sales tax revenue. This wouldn't increase taxes, but redirect funding to local government rather than the state.
House Bill 1406, passed by the state Legislature last session, allows city and county governments to recapture a portion of their state sales tax and invest it locally in affordable housing or rental assistance programs that benefit people making less than 60% of the average area income.
According to estimates from the state Department of Revenue, Burlington could bring in as much as $75,000 a year for the 20-year life of the bill — a larger amount than the other three cities because of Burlington's high volume of retail sales.
Councilman Joe DeGloria, who is running for mayor, said he felt the funding would be best spent on building new housing.
While the law allows Burlington to use this money for rental assistance, he said that would be a bandage, and wouldn't help to correct problems with regional housing supply.
The Skagit County Commissioners and Anacortes City Council have both committed to collect this funding. Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley city councils are still considering.
