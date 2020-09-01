A Burlington man was arrested with 13 others Tuesday for alleged drug trafficking in Western Washington.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, this is the third major bust in the region this summer of those trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
“We continue to root out those who seek to poison our communities with fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Brian Moran said in a news release.
Those arrested — including men and women from Lynnwood, Kent, Edmonds, Everett, Marysville, SeaTac, Bellevue and Renton — made their first appearances Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
Lionel Gonzalez-Torres, 24, of Burlington was among them.
U.S. Attorney’s Office Communications Director Emily Langlie said Gonzalez-Torres faces charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in Skagit and Snohomish counties, as well as possession and distribution of those drugs.
He is being held at a federal detention center in SeaTac with the others who were arrested.
In taking the 13 into custody, law enforcement seized 36 pounds of heroin, 1,600 suspected fentanyl pills, a pound of methamphetamine and seven firearms, according to the release.
“The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Task Force is pleased to have played a small role in this larger multi-jurisdictional law enforcement effort that will have a significant and sustained impact on the organized drug trade in Washington state,” Tobin Meyer of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit was involved in the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation that led to the arrests.
Skagit County law enforcement is concerned about the increasing presence of dangerous drugs, particularly fentanyl, and the overdose deaths that often follow.
Those arrested were seen during the investigation discussing or conducting drug deals at Mexican restaurants, in bank parking lots and at 7-Eleven convenience stores in the North Sound region, according to the release. They were also frequently armed.
“One was pulled over after waving a firearm at another vehicle on I-5 North near Bellingham,” the release states.
