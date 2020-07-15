The Burlington Fire Department is set to begin a new pilot program aiming to make the city’s ambulance services more efficient.
Starting as early as next week, EMTs will be permitted to respond to minor emergency medical calls within city limits on their own, and determine whether they need the help of more highly trained paramedics to provide care and transport to a hospital, Rob Toth, chief of the Burlington Fire Department, said.
Toth said the department has been training for this since the cities were given responsibility over ambulance services in early 2019.
Other jurisdictions in Skagit County send both paramedics and EMTs to each call. Most only permit transports by paramedics, but EMTs in Sedro-Woolley and Fire District 13 are allowed to transport after an assessment from the responding paramedics.
“We don’t need two paramedics sitting on an ankle sprain,” Toth said.
The program is a step toward a long-held goal among EMS leadership countywide. By prioritizing emergency response based on the nature of the 911 call, Burlington is getting closer to “sending the right resource to the right call,” he said.
This system — called priority-based dispatch — is standard outside of Skagit County.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton called it a huge step forward for efficiency in the emergency medical system. Reserving paramedics for serious calls means they’ll be able to respond faster when they’re needed.
“These are exactly the efficiencies other communities have had for years,” he said.
Toth said paramedics will still respond first for calls that appear to be more serious.
On-duty paramedics will also stay in contact with the EMTs responding to the less-serious calls, and will be available to respond if needed, Toth said.
“It creates that safety net, but also demonstrates how the system will work,” he said.
The department will study every call that results in an EMT transport, to see what was done and what could be done better, Toth said.
Burlington will continue to send both EMTs and paramedics to calls that are in its service area but outside city limits, he said.
Josh Pelonio, county EMS director, said he’s reviewed the department’s plans and training procedures, and said it met safety standards.
Staff at Skagit 911, the county’s emergency dispatcher, are working to implement new dispatching software that will make it easier to determine whether it’s more appropriate to send paramedics or EMTs, he said.
But even without this more detailed information, it’s clear there’s a subset of calls that don’t need a paramedic, he said.
In the event the department discovers they’re frequently sending insufficient resources to calls, Pelonio said the details of the pilot program will have to change.
“If we see that happening a lot, we’ll obviously reevaluate,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.