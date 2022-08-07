SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The sun bounced off the vivacious paint of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles on Saturday at the Welcome Home Vietnam Vets Appreciation Car Show and Picnic.
The event was founded by Ande Mitchelle. He has transformed a section of his property from what was dense forest into an picnic area fit for events such as Saturday’s.
“I dedicated the rest of my life to veterans,” Mitchelle said.
With an expected turnout of between 600 to 1,000 people, event goers enjoyed live country western music as well as 340 pounds of prime rib.
There was also time spent at the main stage where veterans, including the National Vietnam Veterans of America’s president, Jack McManus, shared stories and the progress being made for U.S. veterans.
“We talk about today and tomorrow, because we cannot change history, I’m sorry, we can’t,” Mitchelle said.
The event also allowed attendees to peruse dozens of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as a 1957 Sikorsky H-34 helicopter. It did not see combat, however, it did fly in Europe and in the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
Mitchelle is president of Chapter 1109 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), vice president for the VVA in Washington state, commander of American Legion Post 43 in Sedro-Woolley and is on the board of directors for the Skagit County Community Action for Veterans.
“I’ve got a few hats on,” he said.
Saturday marked the eighth year of the picnic and second year of the car show.
