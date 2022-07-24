...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Very warm temperatures are expected this week with highs likely
reaching the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in
the mid 60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of
western Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade
valleys.
This prolonged level of heat may pose a moderate to high risk of
heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely
check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor
activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat
exhaustion.
A 1964 Dodge D-100 at the annual La Conner Classic Car Show Invitational on Friday. This truck was used for cleanup at the Hanford nuclear site in eastern Washington before the owner bought it and fixed it up.
LA CONNER — The smell of hot dogs and gasoline filled the air at the annual La Conner Retirement Inn Classic Car Show Invitational on Friday. The event featured more than 10 cars with dozens of people there to enjoy the vehicles.
Other festivities included live music, a barbecue lunch and shaved ice.
One of the event’s main organizers was Bob Ferari, who showed off his ’57 Chevrolet Bel Air named “Bella.”
“It’s something that I thought everyone could relate to,” Ferari said. “Everybody comes together, everyone is happy.”
This is the fourth year that the La Conner Retirement Inn has hosted the event.
