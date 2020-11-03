On a busy election day, dozens of voters lined up at the Skagit County Auditor’s Office to register, fill out their ballots and make sure signatures were verified. As the results rolled in, a team of election workers organized and counted the ballots from a secure room.
This election cycle was different for election workers as they were divided with plexiglass screens and used a smaller team than in previous elections because of risks of spreading COVID-19. A whiteboard in the counting room reminded workers to stay 6 feet apart and minimize small talk.
To increase transparency, a television screen with live streams of ballot counting was put in the office for voters to watch while waiting in line. Voters had the opportunity to register and drop off their ballots in person as late as 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.