Reports of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County have dropped over the past several days, though Public Health leaders fear a rise in cases could be coming.
Thirty-one new cases of the virus have been recorded since Friday, bringing the county total to 947 since the start of the pandemic.
Only two new cases were reported each on Monday and Tuesday, though county spokesperson Laura Han said it’s too early to call a trend.
The county saw 11 new cases reported Wednesday.
Through July — the worst month yet for the pandemic in Skagit County — and early August, double-digit increases in the cumulative case count were common, according to county data.
Many of July’s cases were traced to large social gatherings, and with Labor Day approaching Han said county Public Health is nervous another uptick is coming.
“We could easily see another spike and the situation get worse if Skagitonians don’t continue to make good choices,” Han said in an email.
She reminded residents not to gather in groups of more than five people, keep six feet of distance and wear a mask, even if gatherings are outside.
