FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host its annual Festival of Trees on Thanksgiving weekend at Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. The opening gala and auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Advance tickets: $90, $110 after Nov. 20; call 360-814-8376. Family festival days will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. $5 admission. skagitfestivaloftrees.org.
GLASSYBABY ROAD SHOW: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host the Glassybaby Holiday Road Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the north lobby of Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Proceeds benefit the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s Women’s Imaging Center Campaign. glassybaby.com or call the Foundation at 360-428-2140.
LEGION BREAKFAST: American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington, will host breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 1. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times. 360-416-2138.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.