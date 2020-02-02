DINE & SHOP TO END HOMELESSNESS: Participating businesses and restaurants in Anacortes will donate a portion of proceeds to the Anacortes Family Center’s mission to end homelessness on Thursday, Feb. 6. Details at anacortesfamily.org.
HAVE A HEART FOR KIDS: The 17th annual Have a Heart for Kids benefit dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Il Granaio, 100 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. Includes champagne reception, prize drawing, presentations and a six-course Italian meal with wine. $100 per person with proceeds benefitting Skagit Regional Health’s Children’s Therapy Program. For more information about Have a Heart for Kids and to buy tickets, contact Wendy Ragusa at 360-814-5747.
HOMELESS KIT DONATIONS: Heart to Heart Charity Kids Club is collecting items for homeless bags and shower kits from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in February at 8334 W. Third St., Lyman. A work party to assemble the kits will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the same location.
LEGION BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 9, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
BREAKFAST AT THE ELKS: Mount Vernon Elks Lodge No. 1604, 2120 Market St., serves a Swedish pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. $9. 360-848-8882.
