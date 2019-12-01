LEGION BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 1, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
HOLIDAY TREE FESTIVAL: Watch a movie, buy a Christmas tree or hang out and play games to support the Sedro-Woolley High School CTE programs from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the school, 1235 Third St., Sedro-Woolley.
GLASSYBABY ROAD SHOW: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host the Glassybaby Holiday Road Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the north lobby of Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Proceeds benefit the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s Women’s Imaging Center Campaign. glassybaby.com or 360-428-2140.
BOWMAN BAY HOLIDAY: Support the Deception Pass Park Foundation and celebrate the holidays from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the park, 41229 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $5 suggested per vehicle.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times. 360-416-2138.
