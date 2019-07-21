CLIMB FOR CUBES: Mt. Baker Gymnastics seeks donations to reach $5,000 to buy new foam cubes. Donate at mtbakergym.com.
SPOT YARD SALE: Saving Pets One at a Time (SPOT) will host its fifth annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 28, at the S.P.O.T. house, 830 S. Spruce St., Burlington.
GIANT BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale outside the front doors of the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. All books are $1, or a bag full for $5. After 2 p.m. bags are $3. Proceeds benefit the library.
GOLF TOURNAMENT & RAFFLE: Skagit Habitat for Humanity and Friendship House of Skagit County will host their annual Golf Tournament and Raffle at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. Registration is $125 per player and includes a cart (if registered by Aug. 6), brunch, steak dinner buffet and prizes. All levels of players welcome. Raffle tickets available for purchase the day of the event, and there will be a live auction during dinner. Register: skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
CASA DOG WASH: Bring your dog to the CASA Dog Wash for a bath and/or have nails clipped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 SE Camano Drive, Camano. $8-$12.
Y WALK-A-THON: Join a walk/run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Skagit Valley Family YMCA’s indoor track, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon, to support Girls on the Run and STRIDE scholarships. Either make a direct donation, sign up for the walk-a-thon, share the progress on social media using the hashtag #Ywalkathon or recruit others to sponsor the walk. Contact: Crystal Bullard, c.bullard@skagitymca.org or 360-336-9622.
DICTIONARY PROGRAM: The Mount Vernon Elks received a Gratitude Grant to provide a dictionary program for grades 3-5 at Conway School, but still requires $700 for supplies. Monetary donations and supplies (highlighters, pens, pencils, erasers, construction paper) are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays until July 31 at the Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon.
GREEN & WHITE GOLF OPEN: The Mount Vernon Public School Foundation’s annual fundraiser will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9. $115 for tournament, box lunch and dinner. $35 for dinner only. Money provides resources that encourage and enhance academic and athletic programming at Mount Vernon schools. Register: supportmvschools.org.
BREWFEST: Drink beer and raise money for the Lincoln Theatre at the 17th annual BrewFest on the Skagit from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Skagit Riverwalk Park, Mount Vernon.
FIRST TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Kiwanis Club of Anacortes will host the fourth annual First Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 entry supports the First Tee youth program that introduces golf and its values to young people. anacortestft.com/golf-tournament.
LEGION BREAKFAST: Two American Legion posts will host public breakfasts Sunday, July 21:
n 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion George Baldridge Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley. All you can eat for $8: eggs, omelets, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, sausage, ham, pancakes, and beverages. facebook.com/AmericanLegionAux43 or 360-855-0520.
n 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. 360-416-2138.
