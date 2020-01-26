SERENITY PRINCESS BALL: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave., Anacortes. There will be food, a photo booth, flowers and raffles. Participants are encouraged to dress in royal garb and will have the chance to mingle with a prince and princess. $20, proceeds support the Serenity Thomas Foundation for pediatric cancer.
DINE & SHOP TO END HOMELESSNESS: Participating businesses and restaurants in Anacortes will donate a portion of proceeds to the Anacortes Family Center’s mission to end homelessness on Thursday, Feb. 6. Details at anacortesfamily.org.
HAVE A HEART FOR KIDS: The 17th annual Have a Heart for Kids benefit dinner is at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Il Granaio, 100 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. Includes champagne reception, prize drawing, presentations and a six-course Italian meal with wine. $100 per person with proceeds benefitting Skagit Regional Health’s Children’s Therapy Program. For more information about Have a Heart for Kids and to buy tickets, contact Wendy Ragusa, 360-814-5747.
LOVE HEALS FREE CLINIC: Donations are sought for nonprofit Love Heals for its free medical, vision and dental clinic in April at Skagit Adventist School in Burlington. Donate and learn more at lovehealsfreeclinic.org.
LEGION BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
BREAKFAST AT THE ELKS: The Mount Vernon Elks Lodge #1604, 2120 Market St., serves a Swedish pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, the next is scheduled for Feb. 8. $9. 360-848-8882.
DIAPER BANK OF SKAGIT COUNTY: Unopened diapers, opened packs of diapers, loose diapers, cloth diapers and unopened containers of wipes can be dropped off at three Skagit County collection boxes to be distributed to families in need. New diaper drop sites are always welcome. diaperbankskagit.org.
n Children’s Museum of Skagit County, 432 Fashion Way, Burlington.
n Sprouts Clothing, 408 S. First St., Mount Vernon.
n WIC/Community Action, 330 Pacific Place, Mount Vernon.
Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times.
