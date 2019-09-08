FOOD DRIVE: Friendship House will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington.

ANACORTES HOME & BOAT TOUR: Enjoy a self-guided tour of homes and boats in Anacortes from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check-in is at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St., Anacortes. Proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital. $25.

TRIVIA NIGHT: Come solo or with a team of up to eight to compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre.

CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.

PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. The event, which will include a silent auction, is a benefit for Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20.

WILDCAT STEELHEAD CLUB SALMON AND RIB BARBECUE: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Ave., Sedro-Woolley. $12 adults, $5 children.

SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at a dinner event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Swinomish Casino & Resort, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes on drink and dinner.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST BENEFIT: The Friends of the Forest 2019 annual Benefit Event Celebration will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions, live music, appetizers, beverages and chances to learn more about the organization. $70 per person, $525 for table of eight, $650 for table of 10. friendsoftheacfl.org.

WE’RE READING: The United Way of Skagit County is raising money to deliver age-appropriate books to young children. Donate at unitedwayskagit.networkforgood.com.

LEGION BREAKFAST: Two American Legion posts will host public breakfasts Sunday, Sept. 15:

n 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion George Baldridge Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley. All you can eat for $8: eggs, omelets, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, sausage, ham, pancakes, and beverages. facebook.com/AmericanLegionAux43 or 360-855-0520.

n 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.

