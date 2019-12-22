LOVE HEALS FREE CLINIC: Donations are sought for nonprofit Love Heals for its free medical, vision and dental clinic in April at Skagit Adventist School in Burlington. Donate and learn more at lovehealsfreeclinic.org.
WE’RE READING: The United Way of Skagit County is raising money to deliver age-appropriate books to young children. Donate at unitedwayskagit.networkforgood.com.
LEGION BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 22, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
DIAPER BANK OF SKAGIT COUNTY: Unopened diapers, opened packs of diapers, loose diapers, cloth diapers and unopened containers of wipes can be dropped off at three Skagit County collection boxes to be distributed to families in need. New diaper drop sites are always welcome. diaperbankskagit.org.
n Children’s Museum of Skagit County, 432 Fashion Way, Burlington.
n Sprouts Clothing, 408 S. First St., Mount Vernon.
n WIC/Community Action, 330 Pacific Place, Mount Vernon.
SIGHT/VISION HELP: The Sedro-Woolley Lions seek donations of used eyeglasses. Drop-off locations in Sedro-Woolley include the Chamber of Commerce, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, Food Pavilion, Sedro-Woolley Vision Center, ARE Realty, Lemley’s, Woolley Market and Clear Lake Church. 360-856-2410 or e-clubhouse.org/sites/sedrow.
