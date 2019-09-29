BANNER BANK FOOD DRIVE: Food and cash donations are being accepted at all three Banner Bank branches in Mount Vernon until Sept. 30 to assist food banks and meal-assistance programs in Mount Vernon. Drop-off locations include 1620 Continental Place, 1301 Memorial Highway and 901 S. Cleveland.

CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.

WILDCAT STEELHEAD CLUB SALMON AND RIB BARBECUE: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Ave., Sedro-Woolley. $12 adults, $5 children.

SPIRIT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER: Raise money for Community Action of Skagit County and celebrate its 40th anniversary at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Swinomish Casino & Resort, 1288 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $40, includes drink and dinner. communityactionskagit.org.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST BENEFIT: The Friends of the Forest annual Benefit Event Celebration will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. There will be live and silent auctions, live music, appetizers, beverages and chances to learn more about the organization. $70 individual, $525 for table of eight, $650 for table of 10. friendsoftheacfl.org.

SELECT SHOWCASE SALE: Browse high-value items of fine art, jewelry, furniture and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Majestic Inn & Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Proceeds go to Soroptimist, Kiwanis, Thrifty Kitty and Red Door, which support scholarships, animal rescue and more. No admission charge. For ages 21-plus.

