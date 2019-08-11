GOLF TOURNAMENT & RAFFLE: Skagit Habitat for Humanity and Friendship House of Skagit County will host their annual Golf Tournament and Raffle at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. Registration is $125 per player, brunch, steak dinner buffet and prizes. All levels of players welcome. Raffle tickets available for purchase the day of the event, and there will be a live auction during dinner. Register: skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
FIRST TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Kiwanis Club of Anacortes will host the fourth annual First Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 entry supports the First Tee youth program that introduces golf and its values to young people. anacortestft.com/golf-tournament.
COCKTAILS AND COMEDY: Seattle comedian Duane Goad will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Sedro-Woolley Eagles, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley. $30, includes taco bar dinner. Proceeds support Walk to End Alzheimer’s. RSVP: cocktailsandcomedy4acause@gmail.com.
CASA DOG WASH: Bring your dog to the CASA Dog Wash for a bath and/or have nails clipped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 SE Camano Drive, Camano. $8-$12.
Y WALK-A-THON: Join a walk/run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Skagit Valley Family YMCA’s indoor track, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon, to support Girls on the Run and STRIDE scholarships. Either make a direct donation, sign up for the walk-a-thon, share the progress on social media using the hashtag #Ywalkathon or recruit others to sponsor the walk. Contact: Crystal Bullard, c.bullard@skagitymca.org or 360-336-9622.
CAMP KOREY GOLF CLASSIC: Raise money for Camp Korey, a summer camp for children living with severe medical challenges, by playing a game of golf followed by a dinner and silent auction at noon Monday, Aug. 26, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $125. campkorey.org.
LEGION BREAKFAST: Two American Legion posts will host public breakfasts Sunday, Aug. 18:
￼ 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion George Baldridge Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley. All you can eat for $8: eggs, omelets, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, sausage, ham, pancakes, and beverages. facebook.com/AmericanLegionAux43 or 360-855-0520.
￼ 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
DIAPER BANK OF SKAGIT COUNTY: Unopened diapers, opened packs of diapers, loose diapers, cloth diapers and unopened containers of wipes can be dropped off at three Skagit County collection boxes to be distributed to families in need. New diaper drop sites are always welcome. diaperbankskagit.org.
n Children’s Museum of Skagit County, 432 Fashion Way, Burlington.
n Sprouts Clothing, 408 S. S First St., Mount Vernon.
n WIC/Community Action, 330 Pacific Place, Mount Vernon.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times. 360-416-2138.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.