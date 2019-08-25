CAMP KOREY GOLF CLASSIC: Raise money for Camp Korey, a summer camp for children living with severe medical challenges, by playing a game of golf followed by a dinner and silent auction at noon Monday, Aug. 26, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $125. campkorey.org.
ALGER COMMUNITY FUN’RAISER: Bring the family to the Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane, Burlington, for the annual fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Music, games, beer and more. Proceeds will be used for maintenance on the hall and special projects.
STEAK FRY: Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 719 Ferry St., Sedro-Woolley, will serve a steak dinner with salad bar, dessert and beverages from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. $12; hamburger available for $9. 360-854-0629.
FOOD DRIVE: Friendship House will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington.
ANACORTES HOME & BOAT SHOW: Enjoy a self-guided tour of homes and boats in Anacortes from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check-in is at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St., Anacortes. Proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital. $20.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Come solo or with a team of up to eight to compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre.
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. The event, which will include a silent auction, is a benefit for Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
HONOR VETERANS: Friends of Skagit County Veterans is selling plaques and bricks honoring veterans to raise funds to build Veterans Community Park. Black Granite Honor Plaques are $125, and Thank You Bricks are $100. The plaques and bricks will be displayed at the Legacy Plaza, which will begin construction once 1,000 orders have been placed. skagitvets.org.
DIAPER BANK OF SKAGIT COUNTY: Unopened diapers, opened packs of diapers, loose diapers, cloth diapers and unopened containers of wipes can be dropped off at three Skagit County collection boxes to be distributed to families in need. New diaper drop sites are always welcome. diaperbankskagit.org.
n Children’s Museum of Skagit County, 432 Fashion Way, Burlington.
n Sprouts Clothing, 408 S. S First St., Mount Vernon.
n WIC/Community Action, 330 Pacific Place, Mount Vernon.
SIGHT/VISION HELP: The Sedro-Woolley Lions seek donations of used eyeglasses. Drop-off locations in Sedro-Woolley include the Chamber of Commerce, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, Food Pavilion, Sedro-Woolley Vision Center, ARE Realty, Lemley’s, Woolley Market and Clear Lake Church. 360-856-2410 or e-clubhouse.org/sites/sedrow.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times. 360-416-2138.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.