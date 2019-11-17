HOLIDAY PHOTOS: S.P.O.T. (Saving Pets One at a Time) will be taking pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at 830 S. Spruce St., Burlington. Families and pets welcome; all donations go toward caring for S.P.O.T. homeless cats and dogs.
FOOD DRIVE: Mount Vernon Lions Club members will conduct their annual food drive for perishable and nonperishable food items and monetary donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Red Apple Market, 820 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Haggen Food and Pharmacy, 2601 E. Division St., Mount Vernon.
FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host its annual Festival of Trees on Thanksgiving weekend at Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. The opening gala and auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Advance tickets: $90, $110 after Nov. 20; call 360-814-8376. Family festival days will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. $5 admission. skagitfestivaloftrees.org.
LEGION BREAKFAST: Two American Legion posts will host public breakfasts Sunday, Nov. 17:
n 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion George Baldridge Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley. All you can eat for $8: eggs, omelets, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, sausage, ham, pancakes, and beverages. facebook.com/AmericanLegionAux43 or 360-855-0520.
n 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times. 360-416-2138.
