BREWFEST: Drink beer and raise money for the Lincoln Theatre at the 17th annual BrewFest on the Skagit from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Skagit Riverwalk Park, Mount Vernon.
PAINT STORVIK PARK PURPLE: Lighthouse Memory Care will host the first Paint the Park Purple fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Stovik Park, 1109 29th St., Anacortes. Participants will walk the park loop to honor those who live with or have been lost to dementia. bit.ly/2GGOhmw
PANCAKES AT THE ELKS: The Mount Vernon Elks Club will host a Swedish pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 , at 2120 Market St. Ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes and beverages. $10 donation will benefit Elks community programs. Open to the public. 360-848-8882.
GOLF TOURNAMENT & RAFFLE: Skagit Habitat for Humanity and Friendship House of Skagit County will host their annual Golf Tournament and Raffle at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. Registration is $125 per player and includes a cart (if registered by Aug. 6), brunch, steak dinner buffet and prizes. All levels of players welcome. Raffle tickets available for purchase the day of the event, and there will be a live auction during dinner. Register: skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
FIRST TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Kiwanis Club of Anacortes will host the fourth annual First Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 entry supports the First Tee youth program that introduces golf and its values to young people. anacortestft.com/golf-tournament.
COCKTAILS AND COMEDY: Seattle comedian Duane Goad will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Sedro-Woolley Eagles, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley. $30, includes taco bar dinner. Proceeds support Walk to End Alzheimer’s. RSVP: cocktailsandcomedy4acause@gmail.com.
CASA DOG WASH: Bring your dog to the CASA Dog Wash for a bath and/or have nails clipped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 SE Camano Drive, Camano. $8-$12.
Y WALK-A-THON: Join a walk/run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Skagit Valley Family YMCA’s indoor track, 1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon, to support Girls on the Run and STRIDE scholarships. Either make a direct donation, sign up for the walk-a-thon, share the progress on social media using the hashtag #Ywalkathon or recruit others to sponsor the walk. Contact: Crystal Bullard, c.bullard@skagitymca.org or 360-336-9622.
CAMP KOREY GOLF CLASSIC: Raise money for Camp Korey, a summer camp for children living with severe medical challenges, by playing a game of golf followed by a dinner and silent auction at noon Monday, Aug. 26, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. $125. campkorey.org.
WE’RE READING: The United Way of Skagit County is raising money to deliver age-appropriate books to young children. Donate at unitedwayskagit.networkforgood.com.
– Nonprofits may submit volunteer requests or fundraising information two weeks or more in advance in the Events Calendar at goskagit.com or send to people@skagitpublishing.com. Items will run as often as space allows, but generally not more than three times. 360-416-2138.
