STEAK FRY: Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 719 Ferry St., Sedro-Woolley, will serve a steak dinner with salad bar, dessert and beverages from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. $12; hamburger available for $9. 360-854-0629.
FOOD DRIVE: Friendship House will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fred Meyer, 920 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington.
ANACORTES HOME & BOAT TOUR: Enjoy a self-guided tour of homes and boats in Anacortes from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check-in is at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St., Anacortes. Proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital. $25.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Come solo or with a team of up to eight to compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. The event, which will include a silent auction, is a benefit for Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20.
WILDCAT STEELHEAD CLUB SALMON AND RIB BARBECUE: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Ave., Sedro-Woolley. $12 adults, $5 children.
WE’RE READING: The United Way of Skagit County is raising money to deliver age-appropriate books to young children. Donate at unitedwayskagit.networkforgood.com.
LEGION BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 1, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
