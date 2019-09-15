ANACORTES HOME & BOAT TOUR: Enjoy a self-guided tour of homes and boats in Anacortes from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Check-in is at the Croatian Cultural Center, 805 Fifth St., Anacortes. Proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital. $25.
LEGION BREAKFAST: Two American Legion posts will host public breakfasts Sunday, Sept. 15:
￼ 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion George Baldridge Post 43, 701 Murdock St., Sedro-Woolley. All you can eat for $8: eggs, omelets, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, sausage, ham, pancakes, and beverages. facebook.com/AmericanLegionAux43 or 360-855-0520.
￼ 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 91, 721 Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and beverages. $7 adults, $3 children. 360-755-1202.
FUNDRAISING WORKSHOP: Washington Nonprofits will host a fundraising workshop presented by Jim Shapiro, co-founder of the Better Fundraising Co., from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave., Burlington. $15-$20.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Come solo or with a team of up to eight to compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $50. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre.
PANIC SQUAD IMPROV COMEDY: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Skagit Center, 1000 Fountain St., Burlington. The event, which will include a silent auction, is a benefit for Global Outreach’s mission team. $15-$20.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
WILDCAT STEELHEAD CLUB SALMON AND RIB BARBECUE: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Ave., Sedro-Woolley. $12 adults, $5 children.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.