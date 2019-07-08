The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a discussion of the city's combined sewer overflow reduction study.
The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, 833 South Spruce St. for a discussion of the city's Comprehensive Plan.
The Concrete Town Council's usual meeting Monday has been canceled due to too few members being available.
The Hamilton Town Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Hamilton First Baptist Church at 797 Hamilton Cemetery Road to discuss a potential annexation of land purchased by the nonprofit Forterra, and may vote on the annexation at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Town Hall, 584 Maple St.
The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lyman Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.
The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for discussion on a solid waste service rate increase.
The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St.
The Skagit 911 Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the EMS Training Room, 2911 East College Way, to discuss a comprehensive study of Skagit 911 by APCO International.
