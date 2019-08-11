￼ The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

￼ The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.

￼ The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

￼ The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Hamilton Town Hall, 584 Maple St.

￼ The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Lyman Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.

￼ The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.

￼ The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Sedro-Woolley City Hall, 325 Metcalf St.

￼ The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Sedro-Woolley City Hall, 325 Metcalf St., for a community meeting on a proposed behavioral health evaluation and treatment facility in the city.

The commissioners will also meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, to discuss legislative lobbying with Gordon Thomas of Honeywell Governmental Affairs.

