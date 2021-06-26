La Conner will be offering relief for people who need a break from this weekend's expected scorching weather.
La Conner Elementary School will be open as a hot-weather shelter from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for much of the West, including Skagit County. It warned of "unprecedented heat" that may approach 100 degrees Saturday and 110 degrees Sunday and Monday.
The warning, issued Friday night, warned of increased risk of heat-related illnesses and advised residents to drink lots of fluid, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
It strongly advised that children and pets shouldn't be left unattended in vehicles.
