Labor pinch — Latest challenge for Skagit County restaurants is staffing shortages

The owners of The Office Tavern had worked for more than a year to open their new bar in the former Varsity Inn tavern in downtown Burlington. They did a complete remodel and added an outdoor area, aiming to create an upscale tavern for foodies.
As the bar planned to open in early March under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, it struggled to find the staff it needed, said front-of-house manager Jessica Walker.
“With such a new nice bar, I was expecting to have triple or quadruple the applications, especially for front of house,” she said. “I ended up building a nice front-of-house staff, but kitchen staff has been the biggest challenge so far.”
The Burlington bar posted multiple job advertisements, trying out different wordings to attract candidates.
“It’s been crickets,” Walker said of the response.
The Office Tavern is not the only Skagit County restaurant facing staffing shortages, and restaurants across the state and country are facing similar challenges as they reopen.
Walker said after a year of uncertainty, she knows some in the industry who have gone in new directions. After losing her job at another restaurant last year, she said she too looked into new fields of work before landing her current position.
She said the state’s COVID-19 rules, including a 50% capacity limit and ban on bar seating, put a dent in employees’ tips, which are a significant part of their earnings.
To attract employees, the restaurant has had to increase wages.
“We are paying quite a bit per hour per employee,” Walker said.
With reduced service, customers can expect longer waits, she said.
“Instead of 15 minutes for an entree, it goes to 25 minutes and customers don’t love that,” she said.
GETTING BUSY
After a quiet year, many restaurants are finally getting busy again as visitors pour into the area for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
While businesses welcome the $65 million annual boost the festival brings to the county, staff shortages and capacity restrictions are putting restaurants in a tight spot.
Chris Barker, owner of Terramar Brewstillery, said waits reached an hour to an hour-and-a-half at the Edison brewery/distillery and at nearby restaurants last weekend.
“This is kind of our first Tulip Festival,” he said. “We knew we were going to busy, but didn’t know we were going to be this busy. We are pretty overwhelmed.”
Because the business has had trouble finding qualified job applicants, it turned to a temp agency.
That adds an hourly fee to the cost on top of the workers’ wages — an expensive solution. But the temp agency will help the brewery make it through busy times while it searches for permanent employees, he said.
“I think (staffing) is going to continue to be a challenge, especially as more restaurants open up,” Barker said. “I think everybody is starting to look for people. The demand for labor is much higher than the available labor, especially for good people.”
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Burlington has been busy with tulip visitors and has struggled to find staff, said owner Alex Kim.
“We are short-staffed, even for 50% (capacity),” he said. “That kind of tells you we’re not ready for 100% because we aren’t set.”
He believes extra unemployment benefits are making some reluctant to work again.
“Maybe people appreciate not working after not working for a while,” he said.
He acknowledges that it might be difficult for some to come back to a demanding job after a long break.
Kim said when the restaurant does hire new employees, it’s a challenge to train them and get them to gel with the other staff.
“It’s been a struggle, no doubt, it’s been pretty, pretty tough,” he said.
RETURNING TO WORK
The restaurant industry has faced dramatic job losses during the pandemic.
The state’s leisure and hospitality sector lost nearly 38% of jobs between March and April 2020, according to the state’s employment data. In Skagit County, jobs in that sector declined about 27% in the same time frame.
As businesses and schools reopen and vaccinations increase, jobs are slowly returning. The state’s numbers show that in March, the county added 1,000 jobs, including 300 in the leisure and hospitality sector, the most job growth since last June. The county’s unemployment rate fell to 7%.
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, a regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department, said while job openings are popping up, many are still filing for unemployment benefits.
“There is this back and forth, losing jobs and gaining jobs,” she said. “We’re not at a point where it’s stable yet.”
Many have raised the argument that enhanced federal unemployment benefits are creating an incentive for some to not seek out work.
Vance-Sherman said the $300 weekly unemployment checks are likely not enough for people to abandon work altogether. Unless Congress extends the extra benefits, the weekly checks are set to expire in September.
She said people are weighing different variables — other than wages — in returning to work.
“For some people, it’s going to tip in favor of finding a job, or protecting their health or the health of family members, or being home for kids at school,” Vance-Sherman said.
John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, said he believes most would like to return to work.
“I think there are a lot more people anxious to get back to work that is financially rewarding and safe provided that health concerns and child care concerns are dealt with,” he said.
Vance-Sherman said it’s important to acknowledge that unemployment insurance is being used differently than it has during non-pandemic times.
“Under normal circumstances, it has a requirement of three job contacts per week,” she said. “This has been suspended. That makes sense (because) the whole point of getting people to stay at home during the pandemic was to not be in personal contact (with others).”
She said when the state makes job search requirements mandatory again, she expects businesses will start to see more jobs seekers.
Barker, of Terramar Brewstillery, said he is sympathetic to those hesitant to return to restaurant jobs.
He said with COVID-19 cases rising again, there’s a chance the county may be knocked back to Phase 2. That would lower capacity to 25% seating indoors — and earnings would take a hit again.
“It’s one more motivation to not go look for a job,” he said. “It’s a lot easier for people to collect unemployment and stay on unemployment than to take a job and not know if they will be employed the next week and have to go through the whole process again.”
Barker said employees are also frustrated with customers who refuse to comply with state-mandated rules, such as mask requirements.
“Most people are nice, but you get a handful of (angry) people, and it ruins your day,” he said. “We had a couple of staff quit because they just can’t take it. I don’t blame them.”
CHILD CARE A NECESSITY
Child care — which is costly and in short supply — is also a factor for some in going back to work.
Walker, the manager at the Office Tavern, had worked five years at another Skagit County restaurant where she was most recently a manager. She was furloughed when the pandemic began and then laid off in August.
When deciding whether to get another job, she had to consider child care costs for her 4-year-old daughter.
“That was a challenge, trying to find something that I could do while affording daycare for my child,” she said. “I needed to be able to make a certain amount of money to go back to work.”
With the uncertainty in the restaurant industry, she applied for office management jobs. She said she received few calls back and many others were applying for the same positions.
“This job just kind of happily fell in my lap with no luck trying to find an office job,” Walker said. “Being able to be part of a start-up is something I have always wanted to do.”
She said she is happy to be back at work after a long break.
“I love working,” she said. “I’m not really a stay-at-home-mom type of woman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.