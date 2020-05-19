The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon seeks homemade videos for "Quarantine Cat Film Festival," according to a news release.
Cat videos selected will be joined with others, and be judged in four categories: Cutest, Funniest, Bravest, and Most Loving. There will be a Best Of Show award as well. The cash prize amounts will be determined closer to the film's release, which is scheduled for a virtual release on June 19.
Compiled exclusively from videos submitted by cat owners, this festival will be comprised of the funniest and cutest cat videos for everyone to enjoy.
The deadline to submit videos is today, May 19; upload videos to https://rowhouse.online/cats/?fbclid=IwAR217EPmyYFb7iRjaJ7mRG_c7t-6cOOPSCQzL8Qswaa3kdHI7SPpQ99kyqk
