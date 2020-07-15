MOUNT VERNON — When Harriet Rowley Elementary School students head back to school in the fall — whatever that may look like — they will be met with a new logo.
Selection of the logo, featuring an orca over teal water with the words “Harriet Rowley Elementary,” is the final step of creating an identity for the Mount Vernon School District’s newest school.
Last fall, the district announced that the school’s mascot would be the orca whale, and its school colors were announced as teal, black and gray.
When it opened in 2018, Harriet Rowley Elementary was home to the Madison Elementary School Wildcats while their own school was being rebuilt.
After new school boundaries were chosen, Harriet Rowley welcomed its own students in the 2019-2020 school year. Unlike their counterparts at other schools, Harriet Rowley students did not have a logo, which is often emblazoned on merchandise to show school spirit.
The district embarked on a logo contest, with local designer Laura Heptner creating the final project, the district announced in a news release.
More than 30 people submitted designs, which were then narrowed down and selected by a committee.
“It has been a long year with many firsts, but definitely worth the wait,” said Principal Patricia Shanander in the release. “The Harriet Rowley community has eagerly awaited the unveiling of our new school logo and could not be happier with the image that it portrays.”
The two elementary school projects were, respectively, the first and second of the district’s five-part district-wide construction project. The current two phases focus on construction at the high school.
