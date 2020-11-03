40th Legislative District Democrats have comfortable leads to retain their seats after an initial vote count tonight.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, received 49,613 votes, or about 74% of votes cast in the race, compared to the 17,208 votes, or about 26% of votes, received by Republican challenger Charles Carrell.
State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, got 48,310 votes, or about 73% of the votes. Republican challenger Russ Dzialo received 17,733 votes or about 27% of the votes.
The votes are from residents of San Juan County and parts of Skagit and Whatcom counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.