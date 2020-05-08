A 36-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance in the death of a man who overdosed and died.
Nicholas Michael Pate was also charged with controlled substance homicide in the death of 38-year-old Christopher Miller, but that charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Pate admitted selling heroin to Miller, who overdosed at his Samish Island home in February 2019.
Pate pleaded guilty and was sentenced on April 10.
He had already been in jail awaiting other drug charges when he was charged in May 2019 with Miller’s death. The other charges against him have since been dropped, and a jury acquitted him of one drug charge.
Pate is the fifth person to be sentenced for their roles in several drug-related deaths that occurred in Skagit County last year. The other cases all involved the sale of fentanyl-laced pills.
Another man, Logan Allan Eby, awaits trial on a controlled substance homicide charge. He is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to an Anacortes man who overdosed in February 2019.
