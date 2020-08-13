With five days remaining until the results are certified, first place in the Skagit Public Utility District Board race has changed hands.
Andrew Miller overtook fellow candidate Kenneth Goodwin, who had held the lead since Election Day on Aug. 4. With 3,615 votes, Miller now sits in first, and Goodwin, with 3,559, is second.
However, because the top two candidates both move on to the Nov. 3 general election, Miller and Goodwin remain on track to advance.
No other candidates changed places after Thursday's updated count.
The Skagit County Elections Department counted 5,413 ballots since the most recent update Wednesday afternoon. It has counted a total of 43,441 ballots, and an estimated 3,900 remain.
