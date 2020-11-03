In the race for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board, Andrew Miller has a solid lead over opponent Ken Goodwin after tonight's initial vote count.
Miller received 17,845 votes, or about 61% of votes cast in the race. Goodwin received 11,483 votes, or about 39% of votes.
