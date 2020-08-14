The Mount Vernon City Council approved the first part of a plan to add lighting to Kulshan Trail.
Esco Bell, director of Public Works for the city, said the Kulshan Trail Safety Lighting Project would add lights to a stretch of the trail between 18th Street and Riverside Drive.
“If you’ve ever walked there ... you know there are many times of the year where it’d be nice to have lighting,” he said.
The approximately $270,000 project is funded primarily by a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant. The city is responsible for about 13% of the project costs, Bell said.
Mayor Jill Boudreau said the city had been seeking funding for the project since 2012.
“Lighting is a natural thing we can do to help people feel safe,” she said.
At its Wednesday meeting, the council authorized an agreement with Puget Sound Energy to install and maintain the lights.
Bill Bullock, capital programs manager with the department, said he hopes the second part of the project will be brought to the council for approval next month.
From there, he said he hopes the lights can be installed by October or November of this year.
Bell said the project would potentially allow the city to install surveillance cameras on light poles.
