ANACORTES — Anacortes’ new police chief will be a familiar face for many.
Having been hired in May 2000, newly appointed Chief Dave Floyd is no stranger to the department or the community.
“I’ve never really not looked forward to coming to work,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve enjoyed every day I’ve had here, for the most part.”
Floyd replaces John Small, who retired in June. Floyd served as interim chief until being officially hired for the job earlier this month.
Born and raised in Vancouver, Washington, Floyd attended Washington State University where he studied public affairs. That background has given him a firm understanding of the variety of work that goes into local government, like creating a budget.
“It’s our responsibility to be as efficient as we possibly can,” Floyd said.
Finding those efficiencies is something he’d already been doing in his previous position as captain, when he was in charge of training.
One change Floyd made as captain was instead of sending one or two officers at a time to train at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, the department brings trainers to this area, where more officers from more departments can access the training, reducing the overall cost.
“If I bring that class here, I can send eight people for the same money,” he said. “That’s a cost savings to our training budget.”
As a young man, Floyd said he got into policing because he liked the flexibility the job afforded. He chose to make it a career as a way to serve, he said.
“Really, it’s just trying to make a difference where you live,” he said.
As chief, one of Floyd’s immediate goals is to fill the department’s three vacancies, including his old position and that of a crime prevention officer.
As new laws require more investigative time, he would like to explore ways he could add officers to the department.
For example, he said, in cases of domestic violence, officers are now doing more than taking a suspect to jail; they are also trying to ensure they speak with victims and offer them resources.
“(Investigating is) a lot longer process,” he said. “To do that, and give it the time necessary, you need more people.”
In the future, he would like to expand the department’s school resource officer program. In partnership with the Anacortes School District, the police department has one resource officer who serves both the middle and high schools. Ideally, he would like to have one officer dedicated for each.
“I think there’s a lot of value in putting an officer in the middle school,” he said.
When not in his police capacity, Floyd said he tries to be as involved in the community as possible, something that helps him stay connected with its needs.
Like his predecessor, Floyd intends for the department to be a positive presence in the city.
“We want our officers out there engaged with the community,” he said. “We’ve worked pretty hard to develop our relationship with the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.