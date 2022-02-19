On the beat

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
A vehicle with a 12-year-old girl was reported stolen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The girl was found unharmed in the area by police after the suspect realized she was in the car and dropped her off, according to the report.
Police are searching for a gray, four-door 2006 Mazda 3 with tinted windows and license plate number BHK4765.
The suspect is described as a slender male in his 20s with short hair, wearing jeans, a dark hoodie, glasses and white tennis shoes.
Those who may have information are asked to call dispatch at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.
Vehicle collision death
A 16-year-old Sedro-Woolley girl died Friday night in a vehicle collision west of Mount Vernon.
According to the State Patrol, Kerriah D. Marlenapaul was driving about 10 p.m. on Young Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Young Road and Best Road.
The Toyota Corolla she was driving was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driving south on Best Road.
Marlenapaul was pronounced dead at the scene and three passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured.
A 28-year-old La Conner woman was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Everett, a 9-year-old Sedro-Woolley girl was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley, and a 15-year-old Sedro-Woolley girl was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.