SUSPICIOUS DEATH
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man whose body was found at a residence in Concrete.
Deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 45000 block of Benjamin Street, according to a news release.
A friend had reportedly been trying to contact the victim for several days. Due to suspicious circumstances, detectives are investigating.
No other information was available Thursday.
ASSAULT
A Mount Vernon man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the leg during an argument.
Police initially were called to Edgewater Park about 11 p.m. Tuesday after a transient man reported that he had been stabbed by another transient man, Lt. Greg Booth said. A K-9 unit failed to find the suspect.
About 1 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a welfare check near the Westside Bridge because someone, recognized by officers as the suspect from the earlier incident, was yelling for help, Booth said.
The man was apparently stuck on the logjam near the bridge, Booth said.
He was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of first-degree assault.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A 57-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was cited for criminal trespassing after reports that she ripped the caution tape off of a playground at Riverfront Park and was swinging on the swings. The caution tape was there because the playground has been closed as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police were called by the park’s caretaker, who informed the woman that the playground was closed, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
Three officers, including the chief, responded, and the woman told them she was intentionally violating the order to make a political statement and wanted to be arrested, he said.
The woman was informed that she would not be arrested and that, while officers did not make the law, their focus is on educating people about it, rather than criminal enforcement.
The woman was given a warning, but when she later returned to the park, she was given a criminal citation.
