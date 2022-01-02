Elwin Vernon returns a salute to a group of motorcyclists at a surprise drive-through birthday party on March 4 in downtown Anacortes. The event was organized in part by American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes to celebrate the WWII veteran.
Hanna Semba laughs as she holds a brick from Mount Vernon High School’s Old Main building on May 3. After turning 95, Semba told her son she wanted to travel from Minnesota to Skagit one more time to see where she went to high school. Semba was not allowed to graduate high school after being sent to a Japanese internment camp.
Annie Taylor (left) and Rick Dole react to the cold waters of the Swinomish Channel after completely submerging themselves on New Year's Day in La Conner. The plunge celebrated the new year and brought attention to La Conner's "First on First" program, which normally runs on the first Friday of the month.
Gislinde Tatum and Arnie Richter share a dance at the Jolly Time Dance Club on Aug. 5 at the Mount Vernon Senior Center. The group, which has been in operation for decades, recently returned after its longest hiatus due to Covid-19.
Richard Revoyr (right) and Molly McNulty walk through a field of snow at the Skagit River Park Playfields on Monday in Burlington. Weekend snow blanketed much of the region while Skagit County saw temperatures drop to single digits.
Gerardo Rodarte, owner of Samish Gold Seafoods, tosses garbage in his flooded storefront on Nov. 16 in Bow. Water from recent storms flooded several businesses in the Allen neighborhood of Bow and closed part of Chuckanut Drive.
Former state wrestling champion Clyde Duranceau poses for a portrait in the Mount Vernon High School mat room on Wednesday in Mount Vernon. Duranceau, who won a state wrestling title in 1956, will be honored at next week's wrestling match.
Skagit Valley College two-sport athletes, from left, Brooklyn Johnson, Grace Shaddle, Ashley Thomas and Isabel Buchert pose for a portrait on April 14 in Mount Vernon. The athletes, who play volleyball, golf and soccer, make up a third of the basketball team.
Maddox Wheatcroft makes a sound effect while performing a line from "The Bird and the Hippo" on April 28 in Mount Vernon. Wheatcroft was tasked with creating all of the sound effects and performing them during the reading.
Elwin Vernon returns a salute to a group of motorcyclists at a surprise drive-through birthday party on March 4 in downtown Anacortes. The event was organized in part by American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes to celebrate the WWII veteran.
Hanna Semba laughs as she holds a brick from Mount Vernon High School’s Old Main building on May 3. After turning 95, Semba told her son she wanted to travel from Minnesota to Skagit one more time to see where she went to high school. Semba was not allowed to graduate high school after being sent to a Japanese internment camp.
Annie Taylor (left) and Rick Dole react to the cold waters of the Swinomish Channel after completely submerging themselves on New Year's Day in La Conner. The plunge celebrated the new year and brought attention to La Conner's "First on First" program, which normally runs on the first Friday of the month.
Gislinde Tatum and Arnie Richter share a dance at the Jolly Time Dance Club on Aug. 5 at the Mount Vernon Senior Center. The group, which has been in operation for decades, recently returned after its longest hiatus due to Covid-19.
Richard Revoyr (right) and Molly McNulty walk through a field of snow at the Skagit River Park Playfields on Monday in Burlington. Weekend snow blanketed much of the region while Skagit County saw temperatures drop to single digits.
Gerardo Rodarte, owner of Samish Gold Seafoods, tosses garbage in his flooded storefront on Nov. 16 in Bow. Water from recent storms flooded several businesses in the Allen neighborhood of Bow and closed part of Chuckanut Drive.
Former state wrestling champion Clyde Duranceau poses for a portrait in the Mount Vernon High School mat room on Wednesday in Mount Vernon. Duranceau, who won a state wrestling title in 1956, will be honored at next week's wrestling match.
Skagit Valley College two-sport athletes, from left, Brooklyn Johnson, Grace Shaddle, Ashley Thomas and Isabel Buchert pose for a portrait on April 14 in Mount Vernon. The athletes, who play volleyball, golf and soccer, make up a third of the basketball team.
Maddox Wheatcroft makes a sound effect while performing a line from "The Bird and the Hippo" on April 28 in Mount Vernon. Wheatcroft was tasked with creating all of the sound effects and performing them during the reading.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.