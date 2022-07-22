...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Claude Blackburn swings at a pickleball earlier in July during the first match ever played at Blackburn Pavilion at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. Blackburn’s donation covered nearly the entire cost of the 10-court covered pavilion.
Claude Blackburn swings at a pickleball earlier in July during the first match ever played at Blackburn Pavilion at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. Blackburn’s donation covered nearly the entire cost of the 10-court covered pavilion.
MOUNT VERNON — Some of the best pickleball players from around the valley will be competing Saturday and Sunday at the Skagit Valley Pickleball Club Tournament, played at the Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion courts.
The tournament is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the pavilion is located on the northeast side of the Skagit Valley College campus.
"We have about 105 participants," said Skagit Valley Pickleball Club Competition and Rec Committee Chair Don Wold. "And we are expecting to have at least double that number in spectators, if not more."
The tournament field is comprised strictly of club members because, as Wold said, it's the first such event at the pavilion.
"It's going to be a small tournament," he added. "But next year we expect it to be much bigger with players coming from all over the world."
The round-robin-style tournament begins with women's doubles with the championship matches scheduled for about noon Saturday.
The men's side of the tournament starts at 1:30 p.m. with gold, silver and bronze matches slated to start at 4:30 p.m., and awards ceremonies to follow.
On Sunday, it's mixed doubles competition with gold, silver and bronze matches beginning at 4:30 p.m.
"There's going to be a lot going on," Wold said. "The courts are going to be busy on both days."
It's on that second day where Barry Bartram and his wife Pam of Mount Vernon take to the court for mixed doubles. He has played for about seven years.
"It's going to be a lot of fun because we are going to know about 75% of the players," Barry Bartram said. "So that does put a little more pressure on you because you are wanting to look good in front of your friends, but it's also fun because this is a game where if you aren't having fun, then don't come play."
Kelle and Jeff List of Anacortes will also play mixed doubles. They are relative newcomers to the sport, having been on the court for about a year. Kelle List said the facility was phenomenal.
"I have tried a couple of events down on Camano Island," she said. "But I am a little nervous seeing how this is going to be our first mixed doubles match.
The game of pickleball is fast-paced and continues to grow in popularity.
"It's getting a lot of attention," Wold said of the sport. "And that is going to continue, especially around here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.