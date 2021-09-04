MOUNT VERNON — After a leave of absence last year, Sedro-Woolley football coach Dave Ward returned to the sidelines Friday to guide the Cubs to a big win over a county opponent.
Carson Virrata scored two touchdowns, Carsten Reynolds was dangerous all over the field and sophomore defensive tackle Julian Rodriguez-Padilla turned an interception into a 30-yard score as the Cubs beat Mount Vernon 44-0.
It was the first game of the season for the Cubs, who will play La Salle on Friday in a non-conference matchup.
Reynolds was 4-of-7 passing for 65 yards, gained 39 yards on six carries and snagged an interception on defense. Connor Davis led the Cubs’ running game with 94 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, and Chance Supler scored a touchdown and racked up 52 yards on eight carries.
Rodriguez-Padilla's big play was set up by an aggressive blitz from teammate Tyson Brown, who hurried the Bulldogs quarterback into a throw that ended up in Rodriguez-Padilla's hands.
Mount Vernon will hit the road next Friday as the Bulldogs travel to Marysville-Getchell. The Chargers are coming off a 27-7 win over Meadowdale.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 54,
Meridian Trojans 8
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers kicked off the season with a win and a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Zach Watson.
Watson scored on rushes of 2, 30 and 33 yards and added a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Tigers also got a 1-yard scoring run from Marquis Pressley, a 24-yard interception return from Howard Bunney and two rushing scores from Xavier Aguillar: one from 3 yards and the other from 27.
Watson was 8-of-12 passing for 96 yards and led the Tigers in rushing with 66 yards; Aguillar added 57 yards.
"It was a good night for the Tigers. It is always fun to get every kid some run under the lights. We have plenty to learn from and clean up going into Week 2," Tigers coach Andy Olson said.
The Tigers will be on the road next Friday against Cedarcrest. The Red Wolves opened their season Friday with a 28-12 loss to Oak Harbor.
Anacortes Seahawks 28,
Shorewood Thunderbirds 13
SHORELINE — A road opener didn't faze the Seahawks, who won against a nonconference opponent to start their season.
Anacortes sophomore quarterback Rex Larson was 22-of-31 for 293 yards and two touchdowns ... one to Hayden John for 72 yards and one to Rylin Lang for 21.
John had 134 yards receiving and Larson also ran in a 1-yard touchdown. Jake Schuh ran for 93 yards including a 1-yard touchdown.
The Seahawks will be hoping for the same result in a road game next week; they're slated to face Sehome at 5 p.m. Friday at Civic Field. The Mariners will be coming off a 9-7 loss to Nooksack Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.