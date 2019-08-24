BIKE & BUILD: Members of Bike & Build, a group of about 30 people ages 18-30 who have been bicycling since June from New Hampshire to promote affordable housing, will conduct two events on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1006 Wicker Road, Sedro-Woolley.
The group will hold a clinic for minor bike repairs and bicycle safety at 4 p.m., and will give a presentation about their journey at 7 p.m. They will conclude their trip Monday in Bellingham.
For more information, call the church at 360-856-6181 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Melissa Maimore, author of “The Radiant Midnight: Depression, Grace and the Gifts of a Dark Place” and “Gathering Dandelions: Meditations and Musings on Faith, Fracture, and Beauty Mistaken for Weed,” will be the guest speaker at the Women HAND in Hand Conference on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. $20, includes lunch. For tickets, visit womenhandinhand.com and click on “Donation/Ticket” or call Deborah at 360-853-3066.
HYMN SING POSTPONED: The Skagit Community Hymn Sing scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until Oct. 27.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Meals are paid for first-time visitors. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
