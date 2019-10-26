Religion news
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Bahá’ís of Skagit Valley are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb, Herald of the Bahá’í Faith. The Bahá’ís will host the event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Hillcrest Lodge in Mount Vernon. The public is welcome. More information: bahaisofskagitcowest@gmail.com or 425-346-9274.

HYMN SING: A Skagit Community Hymn Sing will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Cornwall Church, 830 N. 16th St., Mount Vernon.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

