IN CONCERT: Gospel singer Miles Pike will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Valley Baptist Church, 710 John Liner Road, Sedro-Woolley.
Pike, who is from east Texas, has toured full time since 2006. Five of his songs have reached No. 1 on the Christian Voice magazine top 100 country gospel chart: “Jesus Savior, Pilot Me,” “I’ll See You in the Rapture,” “I’m Going Through, Jesus,” “Teach Me to Love Like That” and “I Made Time for You.”
A love offering will be taken. For more information on the concert, call the church at 360-856-2469. For more information on Pike and to sample his music and videos, visit milespikemusic.com.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Melissa Maimore, author of “The Radiant Midnight: Depression, Grace and the Gifts of a Dark Place” and “Gathering Dandelions: Meditations and Musings on Faith, Fracture, and Beauty Mistaken for Weed,” will be the guest speaker at the Women HAND in Hand Conference on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley.
The cost is $20 and includes lunch. For tickets, visit womenhandinhand.com and click on “Donation/Ticket” or call Deborah at 360-853-3066 to reserve a spot.
