Religion news
Shutterstock

IN CONCERT: Classical guitarist Rich Rorex will play a variety of selections including Bach and various Spanish composers at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Trinity Anglican Church, 1200 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Proceeds will help various funds at Trinity. 360-420-7380.

BIBLE STORIES, GAMES FOR KIDS: Child Evangelism Fellowship offers Tel-A-Story, where kids can hear a different Bible story each day, at 1-888-878-8660. Kids can also visit wonderzone.com, which offers Biblical activities, games and devotionals, and the opportunity to join the free mailbox club.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Meals are paid for first-time visitors. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments