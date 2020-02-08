Religion news
Shutterstock

FREE SPAGHETTI DINNER: Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon, will host a free community spaghetti feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

HYMN SING: The Skagit Community Hymn Sing, featuring the Bethany Covenant Bell Choir, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

