CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Meals are paid for first-time visitors. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
CHURCH TOUR, PARISH FESTIVAL: The new Immaculate Conception Church, 400 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon, will offer tours from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The annual parish festival, which will feature American, Hispanic and Filipino food, entertainment and children’s games, will take place next to the church from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Melissa Maimore, author of “The Radiant Midnight: Depression, Grace and the Gifts of a Dark Place” and “Gathering Dandelions: Meditations and Musings on Faith, Fracture, and Beauty Mistaken for Weed,” will be the guest speaker at the Women HAND in Hand Conference on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley. $20, includes lunch. For tickets, visit womenhandinhand.com and click on “Donation/Ticket” or call Deborah at 360-853-3066.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.