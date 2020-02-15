CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Free dinner for first-time attendees. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
FREE SPAGHETTI DINNER: United Methodist Church of Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., Anacortes, will host a free spaghetti dinner for the Fidalgo Island community from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
LENT: Mount Vernon First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, will mark the beginning of the season of Lent with a 6 p.m. service on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
During Lent, Pastor Terry Hall will lead a study of the book “Entering the Passion of Jesus” by Amy-Jill Levine. There are two class options: 5 p.m. Mondays or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the church. The first session will start Monday, March 2. To register or for more information, call 360-424-3628.
HYMN SING: The Skagit Community Hymn Sing, featuring the Bethany Covenant Bell Choir, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.