UNDERSTANDING THE TIMES CONFERENCE: Pray!Skagit will host a free live-stream of the event from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Christ the King Community Church, 2111 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon.
Speakers will include Dr. Robert Jeffress, Amir Tsarfati of Behold Israel, pastors Jack Hibbs and J.D. Farag of Calvary Chapel, Laurie Cardoza-Moore of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, and Jan Markell of Olive Tree Views.
For more information, contact Sharon Eldridge at 360-424-0658 or prayskagit@comcast.net.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Meals are paid for first-time visitors. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication.
