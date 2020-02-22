Religion news
LENT SERVICE, STUDY: Mount Vernon First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, will mark the beginning of the season of Lent with a 6 p.m. service on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.

During Lent, Pastor Terry Hall will lead a study of the book “Entering the Passion of Jesus” by Amy-Jill Levine. There are two class options: 5 p.m. Mondays or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the church. The first session will start Monday, March 2. To register or for more information, call 360-424-3628.

ECUMENICAL ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: The service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley. It is co-sponsored by Bay View United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Central United Methodist Church and St. James Episcopal Church.

HYMN SING: The Skagit Community Hymn Sing, featuring the Bethany Covenant Bell Choir, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon.

WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Author Rebekah Metteer will be the featured speaker at the Dwelling in Hope women’s conference, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley.

Metteer, a mother of three, is the author of the books “The Fruit of Where I Dwell,” “Pray with Me” and “Faith, Friendship & Focus.” For more information on Metteer, visit rebekahmetteer.com.

The cost is $20 and includes lunch. To reserve a ticket, visit womenhandinhand.com and select “Donation/Ticket” or call Deborah at 360-853-3066.

