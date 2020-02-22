LENT SERVICE, STUDY: Mount Vernon First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, will mark the beginning of the season of Lent with a 6 p.m. service on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
During Lent, Pastor Terry Hall will lead a study of the book “Entering the Passion of Jesus” by Amy-Jill Levine. There are two class options: 5 p.m. Mondays or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the church. The first session will start Monday, March 2. To register or for more information, call 360-424-3628.
ECUMENICAL ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: The service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road, Sedro-Woolley. It is co-sponsored by Bay View United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Central United Methodist Church and St. James Episcopal Church.
HYMN SING: The Skagit Community Hymn Sing, featuring the Bethany Covenant Bell Choir, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon.
WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Author Rebekah Metteer will be the featured speaker at the Dwelling in Hope women’s conference, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley.
Metteer, a mother of three, is the author of the books “The Fruit of Where I Dwell,” “Pray with Me” and “Faith, Friendship & Focus.” For more information on Metteer, visit rebekahmetteer.com.
The cost is $20 and includes lunch. To reserve a ticket, visit womenhandinhand.com and select “Donation/Ticket” or call Deborah at 360-853-3066.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.