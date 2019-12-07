Religion news
ST. NICHOLAS FEAST DAY: Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4001 St. Mary’s Drive, Anacortes, followed by events at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., including the telling of the story of St. Nicholas, dancing, singing and lunch. St. Nicholas will also make an appearance.

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: Allen United Methodist Church, 16775 Allen West Road, Bow, will stage the Christmas musical program “The Reluctant Inn Keeper” during its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 15. The public is invited.

The church’s Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

